Earnings results for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.58, Carrols Restaurant Group has a forecasted upside of 18.7% from its current price of $6.39. Carrols Restaurant Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group does not currently pay a dividend. Carrols Restaurant Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

In the past three months, Carrols Restaurant Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.00% of the stock of Carrols Restaurant Group is held by insiders. 49.65% of the stock of Carrols Restaurant Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST



Earnings for Carrols Restaurant Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Carrols Restaurant Group is -14.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Carrols Restaurant Group is -14.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Carrols Restaurant Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

