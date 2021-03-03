Earnings results for CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Analyst Opinion on CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, CECO Environmental has a forecasted upside of 8.2% from its current price of $8.32. CECO Environmental has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental does not currently pay a dividend. CECO Environmental does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

In the past three months, CECO Environmental insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.30% of the stock of CECO Environmental is held by insiders. 69.93% of the stock of CECO Environmental is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE



Earnings for CECO Environmental are expected to grow by 12.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $0.56 per share. The P/E ratio of CECO Environmental is 19.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.55. The P/E ratio of CECO Environmental is 19.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 45.18. CECO Environmental has a PEG Ratio of 0.92. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. CECO Environmental has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

