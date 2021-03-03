Earnings results for Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Certara in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.44%. The high price target for CERT is $41.00 and the low price target for CERT is $33.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Certara has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, Certara has a forecasted upside of 1.4% from its current price of $35.49. Certara has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara does not currently pay a dividend. Certara does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

In the past three months, Certara insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT



Earnings for Certara are expected to grow by 233.33% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.20 per share.

