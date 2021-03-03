Earnings results for Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Analyst Opinion on Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chuy’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.38%. The high price target for CHUY is $46.00 and the low price target for CHUY is $15.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Chuy’s has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.38, Chuy’s has a forecasted downside of 20.4% from its current price of $41.92. Chuy’s has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s does not currently pay a dividend. Chuy’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

In the past three months, Chuy’s insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.05% of the stock of Chuy’s is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY



Earnings for Chuy’s are expected to grow by 43.06% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $1.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Chuy’s is -95.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chuy’s is -95.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chuy’s has a P/B Ratio of 3.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here