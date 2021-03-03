Earnings results for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Ciena last announced its quarterly earnings data on December 9th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business earned $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ciena has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. Ciena has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 4th, 2021. Ciena will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ciena in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.23%. The high price target for CIEN is $73.00 and the low price target for CIEN is $46.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ciena has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.36, Ciena has a forecasted upside of 13.2% from its current price of $51.54. Ciena has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena does not currently pay a dividend. Ciena does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

In the past three months, Ciena insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,011,921.00 in company stock. Only 0.95% of the stock of Ciena is held by insiders. 83.98% of the stock of Ciena is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN



Earnings for Ciena are expected to grow by 16.10% in the coming year, from $2.36 to $2.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Ciena is 22.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Ciena is 22.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.77. Ciena has a PEG Ratio of 1.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ciena has a P/B Ratio of 3.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here