Earnings results for CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

Analyst Opinion on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CIRCOR International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.02%. The high price target for CIR is $42.00 and the low price target for CIR is $32.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CIRCOR International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, CIRCOR International has a forecasted downside of 8.0% from its current price of $39.14. CIRCOR International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International does not currently pay a dividend. CIRCOR International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

In the past three months, CIRCOR International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of CIRCOR International is held by insiders. 98.05% of the stock of CIRCOR International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR



Earnings for CIRCOR International are expected to grow by 57.72% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $2.35 per share. The P/E ratio of CIRCOR International is -4.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CIRCOR International is -4.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CIRCOR International has a P/B Ratio of 1.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here