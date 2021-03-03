Earnings results for Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corp is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Analyst Opinion on Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Citizens & Northern in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.19%. The high price target for CZNC is $21.00 and the low price target for CZNC is $21.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Citizens & Northern has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.97%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Citizens & Northern has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Citizens & Northern is 63.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Citizens & Northern will have a dividend payout ratio of 81.82% in the coming year. This indicates that Citizens & Northern may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

In the past three months, Citizens & Northern insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $13,702.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.09% of the stock of Citizens & Northern is held by insiders. Only 26.00% of the stock of Citizens & Northern is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC



Earnings for Citizens & Northern are expected to decrease by -20.48% in the coming year, from $1.66 to $1.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Citizens & Northern is 16.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.66. The P/E ratio of Citizens & Northern is 16.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.98. Citizens & Northern has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

