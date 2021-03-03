Earnings results for ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Analyst Opinion on ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ClearPoint Neuro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.72%. The high price target for CLPT is $38.00 and the low price target for CLPT is $15.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ClearPoint Neuro has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.50, ClearPoint Neuro has a forecasted upside of 11.7% from its current price of $23.72. ClearPoint Neuro has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro does not currently pay a dividend. ClearPoint Neuro does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

In the past three months, ClearPoint Neuro insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.15% of the stock of ClearPoint Neuro is held by insiders. Only 6.61% of the stock of ClearPoint Neuro is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT



Earnings for ClearPoint Neuro are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.53) per share. The P/E ratio of ClearPoint Neuro is -53.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ClearPoint Neuro is -53.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ClearPoint Neuro has a P/B Ratio of 79.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here