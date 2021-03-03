Earnings results for comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Analyst Opinion on comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for comScore in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.89%. The high price target for SCOR is $6.00 and the low price target for SCOR is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore does not currently pay a dividend. comScore does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

In the past three months, comScore insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.46% of the stock of comScore is held by insiders. 72.09% of the stock of comScore is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR



Earnings for comScore are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.65) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of comScore is -4.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of comScore is -4.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. comScore has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

