Earnings results for Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

ConforMIS, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.33, Conformis has a forecasted upside of 120.1% from its current price of $1.06. Conformis has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis does not currently pay a dividend. Conformis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

In the past three months, Conformis insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $54,641.00 in company stock. Only 3.19% of the stock of Conformis is held by insiders. Only 30.24% of the stock of Conformis is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS



Earnings for Conformis are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.34) per share. The P/E ratio of Conformis is -3.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Conformis is -3.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Conformis has a P/B Ratio of 4.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

