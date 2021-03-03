Earnings results for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.1.

Costco Wholesale last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 9th, 2020. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Costco Wholesale has generated $8.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.7. Costco Wholesale has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 4th, 2021. Costco Wholesale will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

30 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Costco Wholesale in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $386.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.71%. The high price target for COST is $435.00 and the low price target for COST is $310.00. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Costco Wholesale has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.65, and is based on 20 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $386.64, Costco Wholesale has a forecasted upside of 17.7% from its current price of $328.46. Costco Wholesale has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale has a dividend yield of 0.84%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Costco Wholesale has been increasing its dividend for 16 years. The dividend payout ratio of Costco Wholesale is 31.64%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Costco Wholesale will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.59% next year. This indicates that Costco Wholesale will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

In the past three months, Costco Wholesale insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,878,998.00 in company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of Costco Wholesale is held by insiders. 67.21% of the stock of Costco Wholesale is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST



Earnings for Costco Wholesale are expected to grow by 9.95% in the coming year, from $9.95 to $10.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Costco Wholesale is 33.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Costco Wholesale is 33.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.68. Costco Wholesale has a PEG Ratio of 4.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Costco Wholesale has a P/B Ratio of 7.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here