Earnings results for CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International,Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Analyst Opinion on CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CRA International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.12%. The high price target for CRAI is $62.00 and the low price target for CRAI is $62.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CRA International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.00, CRA International has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $57.88. CRA International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CRA International has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of CRA International is 34.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CRA International will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.23% next year. This indicates that CRA International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

In the past three months, CRA International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of CRA International is held by insiders. 84.10% of the stock of CRA International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI



Earnings for CRA International are expected to grow by 3.42% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $3.33 per share. The P/E ratio of CRA International is 20.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of CRA International is 20.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.97. CRA International has a PEG Ratio of 1.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CRA International has a P/B Ratio of 2.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here