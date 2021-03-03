Earnings results for Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Culp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Culp last posted its earnings results on December 4th, 2020. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business earned $76.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.78 million. Culp has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year. Culp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021. Culp will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 3rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Culp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Culp has a forecasted downside of 13.0% from its current price of $17.24. Culp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Culp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Culp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Culp is 209.52%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Culp will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.97% next year. This indicates that Culp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Culp (NYSE:CULP)

In the past three months, Culp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $82,569.00 in company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Culp is held by insiders. 63.99% of the stock of Culp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Culp (NYSE:CULP



Earnings for Culp are expected to grow by 21.57% in the coming year, from $0.51 to $0.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Culp is -7.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Culp is -7.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Culp has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

