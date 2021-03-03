Earnings results for Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mine Corp is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Denison Mines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.28, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.34%. The high price target for DNN is $1.55 and the low price target for DNN is $1.10. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines does not currently pay a dividend. Denison Mines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

In the past three months, Denison Mines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.94% of the stock of Denison Mines is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN



Earnings for Denison Mines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Denison Mines is -61.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Denison Mines is -61.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Denison Mines has a P/B Ratio of 4.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

