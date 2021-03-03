Earnings results for DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Analyst Opinion on DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DermTech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.03%. The high price target for DMTK is $79.00 and the low price target for DMTK is $20.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DermTech has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.25, DermTech has a forecasted downside of 26.0% from its current price of $67.93. DermTech has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech does not currently pay a dividend. DermTech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

In the past three months, DermTech insiders have bought 2,379.11% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $6,899,991.00 in company stock and sold $278,325.00 in company stock. Only 16.48% of the stock of DermTech is held by insiders. 51.35% of the stock of DermTech is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK



Earnings for DermTech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.21) to ($2.15) per share. The P/E ratio of DermTech is -40.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DermTech is -40.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DermTech has a P/B Ratio of 67.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here