Earnings results for Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

Analyst Opinion on Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Diamond S Shipping in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 91.28%. The high price target for DSSI is $21.00 and the low price target for DSSI is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping does not currently pay a dividend. Diamond S Shipping does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI)

In the past three months, Diamond S Shipping insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 66.92% of the stock of Diamond S Shipping is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI



Earnings for Diamond S Shipping are expected to decrease by -3.08% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $1.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Diamond S Shipping is 3.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.65. The P/E ratio of Diamond S Shipping is 3.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.86. Diamond S Shipping has a P/B Ratio of 0.28. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

