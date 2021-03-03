Earnings results for Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.98.

Analyst Opinion on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eagle Bulk Shipping in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.67%. The high price target for EGLE is $30.00 and the low price target for EGLE is $21.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eagle Bulk Shipping has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.38, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a forecasted downside of 15.7% from its current price of $30.09. Eagle Bulk Shipping has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping does not currently pay a dividend. Eagle Bulk Shipping does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

In the past three months, Eagle Bulk Shipping insiders have bought 85.21% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $149,995.00 in company stock and sold $80,988.00 in company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Eagle Bulk Shipping is held by insiders. 78.32% of the stock of Eagle Bulk Shipping is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE



Earnings for Eagle Bulk Shipping are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.53) to ($0.45) per share. The P/E ratio of Eagle Bulk Shipping is -6.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Eagle Bulk Shipping is -6.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

