Earnings results for Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.7.

Analyst Opinion on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Evelo Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.92%. The high price target for EVLO is $36.00 and the low price target for EVLO is $6.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Evelo Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.25, Evelo Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 56.9% from its current price of $11.63. Evelo Biosciences has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Evelo Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

In the past three months, Evelo Biosciences insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,001,282.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 7.30% of the stock of Evelo Biosciences is held by insiders. 84.57% of the stock of Evelo Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO



Earnings for Evelo Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.23) to ($1.77) per share. The P/E ratio of Evelo Biosciences is -4.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Evelo Biosciences is -4.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Evelo Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 6.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

