Earnings results for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Analyst Opinion on Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Evofem Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 145.93%. The high price target for EVFM is $25.00 and the low price target for EVFM is $3.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Evofem Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

In the past three months, Evofem Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.90% of the stock of Evofem Biosciences is held by insiders. 44.84% of the stock of Evofem Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM



Earnings for Evofem Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.52) to ($1.36) per share. The P/E ratio of Evofem Biosciences is -2.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Evofem Biosciences is -2.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Evofem Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 11.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

