Earnings results for Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Analyst Opinion on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Evogene has a forecasted upside of 45.6% from its current price of $6.18. Evogene has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene does not currently pay a dividend. Evogene does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

In the past three months, Evogene insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.98% of the stock of Evogene is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN



Earnings for Evogene are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.82) to ($0.69) per share. The P/E ratio of Evogene is -7.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Evogene is -7.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Evogene has a P/B Ratio of 2.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

