Earnings results for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.9.

Analyst Opinion on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.59%. The high price target for EYPT is $25.00 and the low price target for EYPT is $8.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.88, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 48.6% from its current price of $12.03. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

In the past three months, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 33.89% of the stock of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT



Earnings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.89) to ($1.84) per share. The P/E ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is -3.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is -3.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 15.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here