Earnings results for Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Falcon Minerals has a forecasted upside of 0.3% from its current price of $3.99. Falcon Minerals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.59%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Falcon Minerals has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Falcon Minerals is 96.77%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Falcon Minerals will have a dividend payout ratio of 130.43% in the coming year. This indicates that Falcon Minerals may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

In the past three months, Falcon Minerals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.80% of the stock of Falcon Minerals is held by insiders. Only 31.77% of the stock of Falcon Minerals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN



Earnings for Falcon Minerals are expected to grow by 228.57% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Falcon Minerals is 39.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.97. The P/E ratio of Falcon Minerals is 39.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 26.21. Falcon Minerals has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

