Earnings results for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fiesta Restaurant Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.69%. The high price target for FRGI is $18.00 and the low price target for FRGI is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group does not currently pay a dividend. Fiesta Restaurant Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

In the past three months, Fiesta Restaurant Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Fiesta Restaurant Group is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI



Earnings for Fiesta Restaurant Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.10) to $0.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Fiesta Restaurant Group is -12.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fiesta Restaurant Group is -12.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

