Earnings results for Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.89.

Analyst Opinion on Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Five Prime Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.06%. The high price target for FPRX is $34.00 and the low price target for FPRX is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Five Prime Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

In the past three months, Five Prime Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.40% of the stock of Five Prime Therapeutics is held by insiders. 67.28% of the stock of Five Prime Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX



Earnings for Five Prime Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.29) to ($2.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics is -8.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics is -8.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Five Prime Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

