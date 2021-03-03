Earnings results for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.71.

Analyst Opinion on Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fulcrum Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.68%. The high price target for FULC is $23.00 and the low price target for FULC is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Fulcrum Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

In the past three months, Fulcrum Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $213,298.00 in company stock. Only 30.30% of the stock of Fulcrum Therapeutics is held by insiders. 72.52% of the stock of Fulcrum Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC



Earnings for Fulcrum Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.83) to ($2.94) per share. The P/E ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics is -4.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics is -4.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

