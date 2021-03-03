Earnings results for Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fulgent Genetics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.25%. The high price target for FLGT is $135.00 and the low price target for FLGT is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fulgent Genetics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.40, Fulgent Genetics has a forecasted downside of 29.2% from its current price of $103.74. Fulgent Genetics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics does not currently pay a dividend. Fulgent Genetics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

In the past three months, Fulgent Genetics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $550,159.00 in company stock. 45.00% of the stock of Fulgent Genetics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 33.39% of the stock of Fulgent Genetics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT



Earnings for Fulgent Genetics are expected to grow by 32.35% in the coming year, from $4.08 to $5.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Fulgent Genetics is 51.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Fulgent Genetics is 51.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.70. Fulgent Genetics has a P/B Ratio of 23.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

