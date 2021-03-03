Earnings results for GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Analyst Opinion on GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GCP Applied Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.69%. The high price target for GCP is $19.00 and the low price target for GCP is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

GCP Applied Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, GCP Applied Technologies has a forecasted downside of 25.7% from its current price of $25.57. GCP Applied Technologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. GCP Applied Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

In the past three months, GCP Applied Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.57% of the stock of GCP Applied Technologies is held by insiders. 71.21% of the stock of GCP Applied Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP



Earnings for GCP Applied Technologies are expected to grow by 21.92% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $0.89 per share. The P/E ratio of GCP Applied Technologies is 17.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.78. The P/E ratio of GCP Applied Technologies is 17.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.63. GCP Applied Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here