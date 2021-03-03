Earnings results for Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Global Ship Lease in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.87%. The high price target for GSL is $20.00 and the low price target for GSL is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Global Ship Lease has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, Global Ship Lease has a forecasted upside of 29.9% from its current price of $14.63. Global Ship Lease has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease does not currently pay a dividend. Global Ship Lease does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

In the past three months, Global Ship Lease insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.93% of the stock of Global Ship Lease is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL



Earnings for Global Ship Lease are expected to grow by 5.43% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $1.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Global Ship Lease is 12.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Global Ship Lease is 12.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.86. Global Ship Lease has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

