Earnings results for Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Global Water Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.04%. The high price target for GWRS is $19.00 and the low price target for GWRS is $19.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Global Water Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, Global Water Resources has a forecasted upside of 7.0% from its current price of $17.75. Global Water Resources has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources pays a meaningful dividend of 1.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Global Water Resources has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Global Water Resources is 290.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Global Water Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 241.67% in the coming year. This indicates that Global Water Resources may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS)

In the past three months, Global Water Resources insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $876.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of Global Water Resources is held by insiders. Only 33.11% of the stock of Global Water Resources is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS



Earnings for Global Water Resources are expected to grow by 9.09% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Global Water Resources is 1,776.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.78. The P/E ratio of Global Water Resources is 1,776.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 34.39. Global Water Resources has a PEG Ratio of 9.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Global Water Resources has a P/B Ratio of 16.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

