Earnings results for Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Globalstar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.55, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 67.46%. The high price target for GSAT is $0.55 and the low price target for GSAT is $0.55. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Globalstar has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $0.55, Globalstar has a forecasted downside of 67.5% from its current price of $1.69. Globalstar has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar does not currently pay a dividend. Globalstar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

In the past three months, Globalstar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 58.05% of the stock of Globalstar is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 16.99% of the stock of Globalstar is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT



Earnings for Globalstar are expected to remain at ($0.06) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Globalstar is -24.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Globalstar is -24.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Globalstar has a P/B Ratio of 6.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here