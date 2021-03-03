Earnings results for GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

GMS last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. Its revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. GMS has generated $2.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.3. GMS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 4th, 2021. GMS will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GMS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.23%. The high price target for GMS is $36.00 and the low price target for GMS is $15.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

GMS does not currently pay a dividend. GMS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, GMS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of GMS is held by insiders. 93.86% of the stock of GMS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for GMS are expected to grow by 9.83% in the coming year, from $2.95 to $3.24 per share. The P/E ratio of GMS is 65.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of GMS is 65.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.68. GMS has a P/B Ratio of 2.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

