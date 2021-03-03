Earnings results for Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Analyst Opinion on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.11%. The high price target for GPMT is $11.00 and the low price target for GPMT is $2.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.02%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Granite Point Mortgage Trust is 60.61%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Granite Point Mortgage Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.43% next year. This indicates that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

In the past three months, Granite Point Mortgage Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.89% of the stock of Granite Point Mortgage Trust is held by insiders. 74.19% of the stock of Granite Point Mortgage Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT



Earnings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Granite Point Mortgage Trust is -13.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Granite Point Mortgage Trust is -13.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

