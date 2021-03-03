Earnings results for Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43.

Analyst Opinion on Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Graybug Vision in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 86.14%. The high price target for GRAY is $42.00 and the low price target for GRAY is $27.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Graybug Vision has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.71, Graybug Vision has a forecasted upside of 86.1% from its current price of $18.65. Graybug Vision has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision does not currently pay a dividend. Graybug Vision does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

In the past three months, Graybug Vision insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 70.66% of the stock of Graybug Vision is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY



Earnings for Graybug Vision are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.56) to ($2.48) per share.

More latest stories: here