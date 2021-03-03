Earnings results for Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grid Dynamics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 72.33%. The high price target for GDYN is $84.00 and the low price target for GDYN is $10.50. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Grid Dynamics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.90, Grid Dynamics has a forecasted upside of 72.3% from its current price of $15.61. Grid Dynamics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics does not currently pay a dividend. Grid Dynamics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

In the past three months, Grid Dynamics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,476,720.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 15.60% of the stock of Grid Dynamics is held by insiders. 41.89% of the stock of Grid Dynamics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN



Earnings for Grid Dynamics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.17 per share. Grid Dynamics has a P/B Ratio of 86.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

