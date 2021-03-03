Earnings results for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Guidewire Software last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 7th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year. Guidewire Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 4th, 2021. Guidewire Software will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Guidewire Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $126.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.43%. The high price target for GWRE is $144.00 and the low price target for GWRE is $88.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software does not currently pay a dividend. Guidewire Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

In the past three months, Guidewire Software insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,827,021.00 in company stock. Only 0.12% of the stock of Guidewire Software is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE



Earnings for Guidewire Software are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.00) to ($0.91) per share. The P/E ratio of Guidewire Software is -294.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Guidewire Software is -294.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Guidewire Software has a P/B Ratio of 5.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

