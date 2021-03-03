Earnings results for Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Analyst Opinion on Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.33, Heritage Insurance has a forecasted upside of 49.2% from its current price of $10.28. Heritage Insurance has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance pays a meaningful dividend of 2.47%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Heritage Insurance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Heritage Insurance is 25.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Heritage Insurance will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.19% next year. This indicates that Heritage Insurance will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

In the past three months, Heritage Insurance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.00% of the stock of Heritage Insurance is held by insiders. 67.95% of the stock of Heritage Insurance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG



Earnings for Heritage Insurance are expected to grow by 3,850.00% in the coming year, from $0.04 to $1.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Heritage Insurance is 15.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.96. The P/E ratio of Heritage Insurance is 15.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.24. Heritage Insurance has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

