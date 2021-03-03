Earnings results for Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Analyst Opinion on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hollysys Automation Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.97%. The high price target for HOLI is $22.20 and the low price target for HOLI is $22.20. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies has a dividend yield of 1.31%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hollysys Automation Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Hollysys Automation Technologies is 15.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hollysys Automation Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.85% next year. This indicates that Hollysys Automation Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

In the past three months, Hollysys Automation Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 79.39% of the stock of Hollysys Automation Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI



Earnings for Hollysys Automation Technologies are expected to grow by 14.14% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $2.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Hollysys Automation Technologies is 13.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Hollysys Automation Technologies is 13.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 44.84. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

