Earnings results for Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hutchison China MediTech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.51%. The high price target for HCM is $40.00 and the low price target for HCM is $40.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech does not currently pay a dividend. Hutchison China MediTech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM)

In the past three months, Hutchison China MediTech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 33.45% of the stock of Hutchison China MediTech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM



Earnings for Hutchison China MediTech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.06) to ($0.98) per share. The P/E ratio of Hutchison China MediTech is -37.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hutchison China MediTech is -37.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hutchison China MediTech has a P/B Ratio of 12.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

