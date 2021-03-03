Earnings results for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Analyst Opinion on IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IMAX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.07%. The high price target for IMAX is $28.00 and the low price target for IMAX is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX does not currently pay a dividend. IMAX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

In the past three months, IMAX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.20% of the stock of IMAX is held by insiders. 63.39% of the stock of IMAX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX



Earnings for IMAX are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.22) to ($0.14) per share. The P/E ratio of IMAX is -12.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IMAX is -12.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IMAX has a P/B Ratio of 2.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

