Earnings results for Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Immersion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.20%. The high price target for IMMR is $15.00 and the low price target for IMMR is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Immersion has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.50, Immersion has a forecasted upside of 31.2% from its current price of $10.29. Immersion has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion does not currently pay a dividend. Immersion does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

In the past three months, Immersion insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $38,236,385.00 in company stock. Only 31.30% of the stock of Immersion is held by insiders. 72.00% of the stock of Immersion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR



Earnings for Immersion are expected to grow by 290.91% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Immersion is -205.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Immersion is -205.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Immersion has a PEG Ratio of 1.88. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Immersion has a P/B Ratio of 3.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here