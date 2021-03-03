Earnings results for J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J. Jill, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

J.Jill last announced its earnings results on December 10th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.22 million for the quarter. J.Jill has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year. J.Jill has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.20, J.Jill has a forecasted downside of 37.6% from its current price of $5.13. J.Jill has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill does not currently pay a dividend. J.Jill does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

In the past three months, J.Jill insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of J.Jill is held by insiders. 67.81% of the stock of J.Jill is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL



The P/E ratio of J.Jill is -0.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of J.Jill is -0.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. J.Jill has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

