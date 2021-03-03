Earnings results for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jamf in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.22%. The high price target for JAMF is $65.00 and the low price target for JAMF is $41.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf does not currently pay a dividend. Jamf does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

In the past three months, Jamf insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $34,052,992.00 in company stock. 95.05% of the stock of Jamf is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF



Earnings for Jamf are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.14 per share.

