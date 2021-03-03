Earnings results for Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kadmon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 199.15%. The high price target for KDMN is $25.00 and the low price target for KDMN is $8.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kadmon has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Kadmon has a forecasted upside of 199.1% from its current price of $4.68. Kadmon has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon does not currently pay a dividend. Kadmon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

In the past three months, Kadmon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.95% of the stock of Kadmon is held by insiders. 94.78% of the stock of Kadmon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN



Earnings for Kadmon are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.36) per share. The P/E ratio of Kadmon is -7.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kadmon is -7.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kadmon has a P/B Ratio of 4.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here