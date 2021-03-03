Earnings results for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.8.

Analyst Opinion on Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Larimar Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.77%. The high price target for LRMR is $29.00 and the low price target for LRMR is $29.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Larimar Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.00, Larimar Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 64.8% from its current price of $17.60. Larimar Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Larimar Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

In the past three months, Larimar Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.10% of the stock of Larimar Therapeutics is held by insiders. 88.76% of the stock of Larimar Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR



The P/E ratio of Larimar Therapeutics is -3.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Larimar Therapeutics is -3.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Larimar Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

