Earnings results for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Analyst Opinion on Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.83, Lincoln Educational Services has a forecasted upside of 14.5% from its current price of $5.97. Lincoln Educational Services has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services does not currently pay a dividend. Lincoln Educational Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

In the past three months, Lincoln Educational Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.00% of the stock of Lincoln Educational Services is held by insiders. 62.74% of the stock of Lincoln Educational Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC



Earnings for Lincoln Educational Services are expected to grow by 77.78% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Lincoln Educational Services is 17.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.97. The P/E ratio of Lincoln Educational Services is 17.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 47.22. Lincoln Educational Services has a PEG Ratio of 0.85. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Lincoln Educational Services has a P/B Ratio of 3.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

