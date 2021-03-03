Earnings results for Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Maverix Metals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.35, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.55%. The high price target for MMX is $8.50 and the low price target for MMX is $5.25. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Maverix Metals has a dividend yield of 0.82%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Maverix Metals has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Maverix Metals is 66.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Maverix Metals will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.00% next year. This indicates that Maverix Metals will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Maverix Metals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.48% of the stock of Maverix Metals is held by institutions.

Earnings for Maverix Metals are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Maverix Metals is 102.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.65. The P/E ratio of Maverix Metals is 102.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.35. Maverix Metals has a P/B Ratio of 2.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

