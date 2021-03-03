Earnings results for Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.04.

Analyst Opinion on Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.25%. The high price target for MAXN is $60.00 and the low price target for MAXN is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Maxeon Solar Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.33, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a forecasted upside of 20.3% from its current price of $33.54. Maxeon Solar Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Maxeon Solar Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

In the past three months, Maxeon Solar Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.56% of the stock of Maxeon Solar Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN



Earnings for Maxeon Solar Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.68) to ($1.26) per share.

More latest stories: here