Earnings results for Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Medallia last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company earned $121 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. Its revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Medallia has generated ($1.35) earnings per share over the last year. Medallia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 4th, 2021. Medallia will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Medallia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.91, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.71%. The high price target for MDLA is $64.00 and the low price target for MDLA is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Medallia has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.91, Medallia has a forecasted downside of 2.7% from its current price of $42.05. Medallia has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia does not currently pay a dividend. Medallia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

In the past three months, Medallia insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $78,197,543.00 in company stock. 91.81% of the stock of Medallia is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA



Earnings for Medallia are expected to remain at ($0.62) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Medallia is -43.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Medallia is -43.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Medallia has a P/B Ratio of 14.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

