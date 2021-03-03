Earnings results for Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.05.

Methode Electronics last released its quarterly earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The electronics maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The business earned $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. Its revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Methode Electronics has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Methode Electronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 4th, 2021. Methode Electronics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Methode Electronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.27%. The high price target for MEI is $40.00 and the low price target for MEI is $24.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Methode Electronics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.67, Methode Electronics has a forecasted downside of 18.3% from its current price of $39.97. Methode Electronics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics has a dividend yield of 1.09%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Methode Electronics has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Methode Electronics is 14.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Methode Electronics will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.10% next year. This indicates that Methode Electronics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

In the past three months, Methode Electronics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,316,026.00 in company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Methode Electronics is held by insiders. 88.77% of the stock of Methode Electronics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI



Earnings for Methode Electronics are expected to grow by 15.46% in the coming year, from $2.91 to $3.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Methode Electronics is 11.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.78. The P/E ratio of Methode Electronics is 11.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.77. Methode Electronics has a P/B Ratio of 1.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

