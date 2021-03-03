Earnings results for Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.06.

Analyst Opinion on Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mohawk Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.80%. The high price target for MWK is $50.00 and the low price target for MWK is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group does not currently pay a dividend. Mohawk Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK)

In the past three months, Mohawk Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.30% of the stock of Mohawk Group is held by insiders. Only 17.91% of the stock of Mohawk Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK



The P/E ratio of Mohawk Group is -19.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mohawk Group is -19.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mohawk Group has a P/B Ratio of 72.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

